IOM South Sudan: Ebola Virus Disease Preparedness Report (June 2019)

MONTHLY OVERVIEW

WASH

● The EVD team erected tents in the 3 PoEs at Kaya, Bazi and Okaba so as to complement the temporary shades that had previously been used as primary screening tents, but which had deteriorated due to harsh weather conditions

● IOM continued to maintain 14 PoE shelters and support the PoE sites with WASH facilities (temporary latrines and mobile handwashing stands)

● During the month of June, the EVD WASH Team completed the rehabilitation of the incinerator at Kerwa and excavation of waste pits in 4 PoE sites (Okaba, Kerwa, Bori and Bazi) so as to improve solid waste management as part of IPC/ WASH EVD preparedness activities

● School hygiene club training was completed at the Yei junior primary school for 14 members (8 boys and 6 girls), who will then become advocates of good hygiene practices within the school

● A community engagement focus group discussion was conducted in Lasu reaching a total of 50 individuals (18 females, 19 males, 4 boys, and 2 girls)

● IOM repaired one hand pump at Kerwa PHCC in Kajo-Keji County to support WASH IPC activities. This PHCC is located near to the Kerwa PoE, to which suspected EVD patients are referred

HEALTH

● Screening is ongoing in 14 active IOM-supported PoE sites, namely: Yei airstrip,

Yei SSRRC, Tokori, Lasu, Kaya, Bazi, Salia Musala, Okaba, Khor Kaya (along Busia Uganda Border) in Morobo County, Pure, Kerwa, Khorijo, Birigo in Lainya County and Bori DTM

● IOM continued to survey travelers on arrival from countries affected by EVD or at risk of EVD transmission at 21 FMPs along the borders with the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda and the Central African Republic and at key mobility hubs in Yei Town. Six of these FMPs are operated in cooperation with IOM Uganda on the Ugandan side of the border