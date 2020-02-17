IOM South Sudan: Ebola Virus Disease Preparedness Report | January 2020

MONTHLY OVERVIEW

WASH

IOM continued to support IPC/WASH activities at 15 PoEs (Yei Airstrip, SSRRC, Kaya, Salia Musala, Morobo, Bazi, Kerwa, Pure,

Khorijho, Khor Kaya, Bori, Berigo, Nimule river docking, Nimule ground crossing, and Juba International Airport), as well as seven health facilities (Yei state hospital, Kaya PHCC, Rhodoba PHCU,

Panyume PHCC, Kerwa PHCC, Khorijho PHCU and Morobo PHCC).

IOM completed construction of latrine stances at Nimule PoE and Nimule docking station. Each PoE has three latrine stances which will be used separately for men, women, and travelers suspected of having EVD.

IOM participated in a join WASH/IPC assessment of Lainya Hospital with UNICEF, SSDO, AAH, SSUA and South Sudan Red Cross.

IOM participated in a joint OCHA-led mission to Lasu on 03 January and conducted a community engagement meeting during this mission, reaching a total of 80 individuals (30 men and 50 women, inclusive of two persons with disability).

DTM

Twenty EVD-dedicated FMPs continue operating at the borders with DRC, Uganda and CAR. Three, Kerwa, Oraba and Aweno Olwiyo FMPs, were replaced by new FMPs on the South Sudanese side at the end of January.

HEALTH

Active screening ongoing in 17 active IOM-supported PoEs sites in Yei river, Jubek, Wau and Torit states.