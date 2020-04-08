IOM South Sudan: Ebola Virus Disease Preparedness Report | February 2020

MONTHLY OVERVIEW

WASH

IOM continued to provide IPC/WASH to 15 out of the 17 PoEs run by IOM (Yei Airstrip, SSRRC, Kaya, Salia Musala, Morobo, Bazi, Kerwa, Pure, Khorijo, Khor Kaya, Bori, Berigo, Nimule River Docking, Nimule ground crossing, and Juba International Airport). IOM also continued to support 7 health facilities with IPC/ WASH (Yei state hospital, Kaya PHCC, Rhodoba PHCU, Panyume PHCC, Kerwa PHCC, Khorijo PHCU and Morobo PHCC).

During the reporting period, IOM completed construction of 3 stance pit latrines at Nimule ground crossing and at Nimule docking station

IOM donated IPC/WASH supplies to Yei Hospital (2 boxes of bar soap, 20 liters of liquid soap, 12 bottles of hand washing gel, 10 bottles of hand sanitizers, hard brushes and brooms.

IOM participated in a joint EVD simulation exercise in Yei Hospital organized by AAH and WHO and presided over by the Yei State Minister of Health.

15 IOM CHHPs participated in social mobilization and risk communication training organized by UNICEF

IOM completed the repair of four blocks of flush toilets at Yei civil hospital as part of improving Sanitation in Health facilities

IOM completed Round 4 IPC/WASH Assessment of IOM supported Health facilities of Kerwa PHCC, Panyume PHCC, Khorijo PHCU, Kaya PHCC, Rodhoba PHCU, and Morobo PHCC.

Community Engagement Meetings were conducted in Morobo, Rhodoba and Attende Bomas reaching a cumulative of 97 individuals 59 Men and 38 Woman during the reporting week