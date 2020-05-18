South Sudan + 3 more
IOM South Sudan: Ebola Virus Disease Preparedness Report | April 2020
Attachments
MONTHLY OVERVIEW
WATER, SANITATION & HYGIENE
IOM continued to support IPC/WASH, WASH support IPC/ WASH activities at 8 PoEs out of the 10 PoES (Yei Airstrip, Kaya, Salia Musalla, Bazi, Kerwa, Khor kaya, Nimule ground crossing, and Juba International Airport), as well as seven health facilities (Yei state hospital, Kaya PHCC, Rhodoba PHCU, Panyume PHCC, Kerwa PHCC, Khorijo PHCU and Morobo PHCC)
40 staff of Yei hospital received EVD/COVID-19 IPC/WASH training facilitated by IOM and conducted in collaboration with WHO and other partners in Yei
2 IOM Field staff received online COVID-19 TOT training to enable them facilitate the cascading of more COVID-19 orientation training of community mobilizers who will then train community key influencers as well as integrate the dissemination of COVID-19 key messages within the on-going EVD risk communication and community engagement in Yei, Morobo and Kajo keji
COVID-19 TOT Training of 31 CHPs was conducted during this month to enable them facilitate the cascading of more COVID-19 orientation training of community key influencers as well as integrate the dissemination of COVID-19 key messages within the on-going EVD risk communication and community engagement in Yei, Morobo and Kajo keji
DISPLACEMENT TRACKING MATRIX
- DTM continued operating 15 Flow Monitoring Points surveying travelers at selected border points and transit hubs with Uganda, DRC and CAR. As of 30 April, DTM deactivated four FMPs in Bangaingai (Ezo County), Dingimo (Tambura County), Rasolo (Yei / Maridi Counties) and Logobero (Yei County) in line with the de-prioritization plans by the PoE TWG
HEALTH
- Active screening ongoing in 10 active IOM-supported PoE sites in Yei river, Jubek, Wau and Torit states in this reporting month. Nimule strip has no screening data due to lack of passengers
- International Organization for Migration
- Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.