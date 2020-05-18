IOM South Sudan: Ebola Virus Disease Preparedness Report | April 2020

MONTHLY OVERVIEW

WATER, SANITATION & HYGIENE

IOM continued to support IPC/WASH, WASH support IPC/ WASH activities at 8 PoEs out of the 10 PoES (Yei Airstrip, Kaya, Salia Musalla, Bazi, Kerwa, Khor kaya, Nimule ground crossing, and Juba International Airport), as well as seven health facilities (Yei state hospital, Kaya PHCC, Rhodoba PHCU, Panyume PHCC, Kerwa PHCC, Khorijo PHCU and Morobo PHCC)

40 staff of Yei hospital received EVD/COVID-19 IPC/WASH training facilitated by IOM and conducted in collaboration with WHO and other partners in Yei

2 IOM Field staff received online COVID-19 TOT training to enable them facilitate the cascading of more COVID-19 orientation training of community mobilizers who will then train community key influencers as well as integrate the dissemination of COVID-19 key messages within the on-going EVD risk communication and community engagement in Yei, Morobo and Kajo keji