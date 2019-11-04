04 Nov 2019

IOM South Sudan: Ebola Virus Disease Preparedness Monthly Report (September 2019)

from International Organization for Migration
MONTHLY OVERVIEW

DTM

● DTM activated two new FMPs on 16th September at Points of Entry PoE) from DRC in Rasolo (between Yei and Maridi County) and Nabanga (Ibba County). The activation followed an assessment of cross-border flows in the area, and allows DTM to cover a key gap along the border with DRC. At the same time, Lutaya FMP in Yei Town was de-activated due to low incoming flows. This brings the total number of FMPs informing EVD preparedness activities in South Sudan to 24, of which six are operated in cooperation with DTM Uganda on the Ugandan side of the border.

WASH

● The WASH team completed Round 2 IPC/WASH Assessments of the 9 Health facilities receiving IPC/WASH support from IOM with the final assessments conducted for Morobo PHCC and Rodoba PHCU in Morobo county.

● A total of 120 volunteers received PSEA Orientation trainings during the course of the month.

● As part of the on-going effort to repair some minor damages caused by heavy rain and wind on the PoE shelters, IOM replaced the camping tent with more durable structure and plastic sheet to withstand a strong wind and sunlight at the Kaya PoE site. In addition, primary screening shelter at Khor-Kaya has been repaired as well as two Secondary screening shelters; one at Kerwa and one at Yei-SSRRC PoEs.

● IOM WASH and MHU team conducted an EVD assessment in Jale to assess whether there is need to open a screening point, functionality of the nearby health facility, IPC /WASH facilities at the Health facility, level of access of the population to EVD risk communication messages and to obtain the opinion of the migration officials and Community living in the area regarding population movement.

HEALTH

● Active screening ongoing in 15 active IOM-supported PoE sites in Yei and Morobo sites.

● Conducted refresher trainings for screeners in Yei airport, Yei SSRC,
Birigo, Busia and Salia Musala.

● Participated in Border health surveillance coordination meeting held in Yei.

