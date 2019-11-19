19 Nov 2019

IOM South Sudan: Ebola Virus Disease Preparedness Monthly Report (October 2019)

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 31 Oct 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (408.15 KB)

MONTHLY OVERVIEW

Following the incident in Isebi, Morobo county on 27 October, IOM suspended all the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) preparedness activities at five Points of Entry (PoEs) – Isebi, Okaba, Bazi, Lasu and Tokori – and operations; EVD screening, flow monitoring points, IPC/WASH activities, support to health facilities, risk communication and social mobilization. IOM continue to support and conduct active screening in the following 10 PoE sites (Yei SSRRC, Yei Airstrip,
Kaya, Salia Musala, Kor Kaya, Pure, Kerwa, Khorijo, Bori, Birigo.

DTM

● DTM continued operating 24 EVD-dedicated FMPs at the borders with DRC,
Uganda and CAR, of which 6 operated in cooperation with DTM Uganda on the Ugandan side of the border. Four FMPs (Bazi, Okaba, Lasu and Tokori) temporarily deactivated as a precautionary measure following the 27 October incident in Isebi, Morobo County

HEALTH

● Active screening ongoing in 15 active IOM-supported PoE sites in Yei and Morobo sites

● IOM refresher training for screeners in Yei airport, Yei SSRC, Birigo, Busia and Salia Musala

● IOM staff participated in Border health surveillance coordination meeting held in Yei

WASH

● IOM received the USAID monitoring and evaluation visit at six IOM operating PoEs in Morobo and Kajokeji

● IOM conducted community engagement meetings with 168 community leaders and key informants in 5 locations (Kerwa, Pure, Khorijho, Kaya Salia Musala) as well as trainings for 52 community leaders and key informants from 6 locations (Attende, Gimunu, Marakonye, Koya,
Kaya, Salia Musala)

● IOM completed the 3rd IPC/WASH assessment at 4 health facilities (Yei hospital, Lasu PHCC, Kaya PHCC, Kerwa PHCC) and 1st IPC/WASH assessment at 3 health facilities (Tirye PHCU, Koyoki PHCU, Khorijho PHCU)

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.