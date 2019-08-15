IOM South Sudan: Ebola Virus Disease Preparedness Monthly Report (July 2019)

MONTHLY OVERVIEW

HEALTH

● A new PoE screening site was established and operationalized - Isebi PoE in Lujulu Payam, Morobo County. Currently, IOM is operating 15 active PoE sites, namely: Yei airstrip, Yei SSRRC, Tokori, Lasu, Kaya, Bazi, Salia Musala, Okaba, Khor Kaya (along Busia Uganda Border) and Isebi in Morobo County; Pure, Kerwa, Khorijo, Birigo in Lainya County; and Bori.

● IOM supported and participated in the high-level delegation meeting in Yei Town, during which the Yei Airstrip PoE screening site was visited by the delegation members on 15 July 2019.

● MOH and WHO conducted the second round of vaccination and 29 frontline PoE screening team members from 5 IOM-supported PoEs (Lasu, Isebi, Kaya,

Bazi and Okaba) were vaccinated. The vaccination did not reach other PoEs due to limited vaccine supply.

DTM

● DTM continued to survey travelers on arrival from countries affected by EVD or at risk of EVD transmission at 15 FMPs on the borders with the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda and the Central African Republic and at key mobility hubs in Yei Town. The six additional FMPs operated in cooperation with DTM Uganda on the Ugandan side of the border temporarily halted operations as a result of administrative impediments.

WASH

● The IOM team established a new PoE in Isebi, Lujulu county at the border of South Sudan with DRC where a total of 17 volunteers were enlisted to conduct screening of in-bound travellers and to provide ebola virus disease (EVD) risk communication to travelers and community around the PoE.

● The WASH team repaired Four previously non-functional boreholes located close to Isebi, Khor Kaya, Kerwa PoE sites and at Wudabi Primary Health Care Centre to provide safe clean drinking water to travelers and community around the PoEs. The team also conducted water Quality tests for 10 nearby boreholes to PoE sites in Kaya, Pure, Khorijo, Kerwa and Tokori as well as of samples from the water yard at Yei civil hospital.

● The IOM EVD team participated in preparations to receive the high level delegation visit to Yei which comprised of high ranking government officials, donor representatives and various heads of UN agencies including the IOM South Sudan chief of Mission. During this visit IOM team welcomed the delegation at the airport and explained IOM’s EVD activities in the state

● IOM team conducted second round IPC/WASH Assessments at 4 Health facilities namely; Kerwa PHCC, Geri PHCU, Tore PHCC and Kirikwa PHCU in the Counties of Kajokeji, Lujule, Tore and Otogo respectively in Yei.