IOM South Sudan: Displacement Tracking Matrix | Quarterly Update - Q3 July - September 2017
BIOMETRIC REGISTRATION AND PAPER REGISTRATION
77,037 IDPs registered/verified across South Sudan
Registering biometric information of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and providing cards with the registered information which enabled IDPs to receive services from the humanitarian partners. Paper registration also provide the humanitarian partners the desegregated population information to plan for the provision of services for beneficiaries.
