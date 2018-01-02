02 Jan 2018

IOM South Sudan: Displacement Tracking Matrix | Quarterly Update - Q3 July - September 2017

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 30 Sep 2017 View Original
BIOMETRIC REGISTRATION AND PAPER REGISTRATION

77,037 IDPs registered/verified across South Sudan

Registering biometric information of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and providing cards with the registered information which enabled IDPs to receive services from the humanitarian partners. Paper registration also provide the humanitarian partners the desegregated population information to plan for the provision of services for beneficiaries.

International Organization for Migration:

Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

