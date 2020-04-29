IOM South Sudan COVID-19 Situation Report 2 (13 - 19 April 2020)

Highlights

First results released of joint initiative on data analysis between IOM, UNICEF, REACH and UNHCR to inform COVID-19 responses.

18,186 individuals (3,723 men, 4,865 women, 4,418 boys, and 5,180 girls) reached through hygiene promotion sessions held at water points and households in Bentiu and Malakal POCs, as well as in Wau, Twic, and Juba.

4,668 travellers screened for COVID-19 and EVD at Juba International Airport, Wau Airport, and Nimule Border Crossing Point.

Situation Overview

The ongoing Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has continued to spread and have devastating effects on health systems globally, with total numbers of infected individuals exceeding 2 million worldwide (2,323,350) and over 150,000 (159,014) people having died of the infection by the end of the week (WHO COVID-19 Situation report 90).

The African Region reported 14,680 confirmed cases and 640 deaths, representing an increasing trend in the number of people infected by the virus. The WHO has continued to classify the global risk of the pandemic as “Very high” (WHO COVID-19 Situation report 90).

A composite chart of risk factors developed by the CDC in South Sudan – encompassing such factors as density of urban areas, levels of displacement, and conflict magnitude – places South Sudan as the most atrisk country globally. Similarly, the global risk index draft currently being finalized by OCHA places South Sudan most at-risk.