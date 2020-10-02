IOM South Sudan Core Pipeline 2020 | Quarter 2 Report

1,340 Metric tons (MT) of items transported for prepositioning and response

83,396 families reached through partner’s distribution

95 Pipeline requests honoured and processed. 42 were from S-NFI and 53 from WASH

14 S-NFI Cluster partners supported

16 WASH Cluster partners supported

28,980 of women and girls reached with MHM kits

28 Counties covered

On top of the multiple humanitarian crises that South Sudan is facing, the global COVID-19 pandemic began to rapidly spread across the country in the second quarter of 2020. This global health crisis has significantly impacted humanitarian service delivery and has warranted a robust and coordinated response with the IOM Core Pipeline providing vital support. While COVID-19 related movement restrictions across the country presented significant challenges to operations, the delivery of emergency S-NFI and WASH supplies continued to reach vulnerable and displaced populations at risk of disease outbreak, malnutrition, and food insecurity.

IOM Core Pipeline supported partner responses in high priority locations from April to June 2020 through the provision of S-NFI supplies for 42 approved requests from 14 S-NFI partners, and WASH items for 53 endorsed requests from 16 WASH partner organizations.

Of the 53 WASH requests, 22 (41.5%) requests from 11 partners were for COVID-19 preparedness response in the counties of Juba, Fangak, Jur River, Koch, Magwi, Panyijar, Raga, Renk, Rubkona, Twic East, and Wau. For COVID-19 response, approximately, 25,312 households (approximately 126,560 individuals), have benefitted from critical WASH items such as soap and buckets with tap for handwashing; buckets without tap for water storage; Aquatabs for water treatment; and chlorine for community handwashing facilities.

IOM CP prepositioned 1,340.32 metric tons of critical items to key IOM logistic hubs in Bentiu, Bor, Malakal, Rumbek, and Wau. The dry season prepositioning, which extends to the second quarter of the year is a vital activity of Core Pipeline as it serves to anticipate increased demand for emergency WASH and S-NFI supplies during the next five to six months of rainy season. However, with the massive scale of flood response last year on top of COVID-19 preparedness and response, some of the most requested items have been significantly depleted resulting in limited supply to provide for the predicted recurrence of severe flooding this year.