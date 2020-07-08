IOM South Sudan Core Pipeline 2020 | Quarter 1 Report

1,663 Metric tons (MT) of items transported for prepositioning and response

34 Partners supported. Of these 12 were S-NFI partner, while 22 were WASH partners

67,665 families reached through partner’s distribution

27,450 of women and girls reached with MHM kits

3 Post Distribution Monitoring (PDM) conducted

129 Pipeline requests honoured and processed. 38 were from S-NFI Cluster members and 41 from WASH Cluster members

IOM Core Pipeline (CP) provides critical support to Shelter and Non-Food Items (S-NFI) and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) partners in the procurement, prepositioning, and delivery of emergency supplies to assist the most vulnerable populations, including internally displaced persons (IDPs), returnees, and host communities affected by humanitarian crises. In the first quarter of 2020, CP supported partner responses in high priority locations through the provision of S-NFI supplies for 54 approved requests from 15 S-NFI partners, and critical WASH items for 75 approved requests from 22 WASH partner organizations. Approximately 40% of total requests were for the emergency flood response in the aftermath of the severe flood at the end of 2019. The floods significantly increased the risk of disease outbreak, malnutrition and food insecurity amongst the already vulnerable populations in flood affected areas. The country also faces additional threats, including locust swarms which have been ravaging the eastern part of Africa, as well as multiple disease outbreak, such as Hepatitis E Virus and COVID-19.

In anticipation of increased WASH and S-NFI needs in response to multiple humanitarian crises, CP scaled up the procurement and prepositioning of S-NFI and WASH common pipeline supplies, taking full advantage of the dry season during the reporting period.

Approximately 494.48 metric tons of critical WASH and S-NFI supplies have been transported to IOM logistics hubs throughout the country to significantly strengthen the capacity of the S-NFI and WASH Clusters to support and anticipate the needs of partners with timely and coordinated access to life-saving humanitarian emergency supplies.