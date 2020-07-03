IOM South Sudan Camp Coordination and Camp Management 2020 | Quarter 1 Report

Assessments and Surveys

After finalizing facility infrastructure service mapping through Village Assessment Survey (VAS) in Wau, Bor South and Rubkona Counties, DTM expanded VAS activities to Aweil Centre, Magwi, Torit and Malakal Counties. The aim of the activity was to map available infrastructure gaps and available services to support humanitarian and transition programming in a dynamic context of displacement and returns. DTM also conducted an intentions and perceptions survey in Wau displacement sites (Wau PoC AA and five collective sites). The findings of the survey indicated that an average of 36% of respondents per site reported an intention to leave. In addition, DTM team engaged with partners and prepared methodological frameworks for intention surveys in Juba , Bor and Bentiu PoCs. In parallel to the preparations for the intention surveys, the DTM team concluded data collection for a disability and inclusion survey in Malakal PoC, in continuation of partnership with Humanity and Inclusion (HI) and protection partners. This is the third survey of this kind, previously completed for Wau PoC AA and Bentiu PoC.