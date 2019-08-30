IOM South Sudan Camp Coordination and Camp Management 2019 | Quarter 2 Report

218,129 people reached with CCCM services in Q2

5,882 m2 earthworks completed in Wau, Bentiu and Malakal PoC sites

17,394m drainage rehabilitated in Wau, Bentiu and Malakal PoC sites

67 partner meetings and consultations held governance meeting held

New Arrival Success Story

During the second week of March 2019, the protection of civilians area adjacent (PoCAA) to the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) in Wau, Western Bar el Ghazal experienced an influx of internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Jur River County after conflict erupted in the area. Over 6,000 IDPs arrived in PoCAA seeking protection, the majority of them are women, children and elderly persons. In June, PoCAA was hosting 17,435 IDPs*.