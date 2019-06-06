IOM South Sudan Camp Coordination and Camp Management 2019 | Quarter 1 Report

Assisted Voluntary Return to Deim Zubeir

The Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) team led an assisted voluntary return operation for 72 households (280 individuals) residing in the protection of civilians adjacent area (PoCAA) in Wau town, Western Bahr el Ghazal State. The internally displaced persons (IDPs) were assisted to return to Deim Zubeir, approximately 250 km north-west of Wau town. IOM conducted community engagement and sensitization prior to their voluntary return. CCCM, Shelter/Non-food items (S/NFIs) and Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) units coordinated with the World Food Programme (WFP), the U.N. Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) and protection partners to deliver a return support package. Members of the community members were also connected to food and livelihood services in Deim Zubeir. CCCM continues to coordinate with clusters to ensure service gaps are addressed and the area is conducive for further returns.