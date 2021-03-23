IOM South Sudan: Bi-Weekly COVID-19 Situation Report Update #34 (22 February - 7 March 2021)

HIGHLIGHTS

252,631 individuals reached through COVID-19 awareness and hygiene promotion sessions held at water points and through house to house campaigns.

IOM MHPSS teams reached 10,397 beneficiaries with key messages on MHPSS considerations during COVID-19.

IOM Core Pipeline provided nine partners with WASH supplies and processed 11 PPE supplies requests.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Public health systems continue to come under strain due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, with total numbers of infected individuals reaching 116 million cases and over 2.5 million deaths globally since the start of the pandemic (WHO Global Epidemiological Update, 9 March 2021).

According to WHO, the number of new cases increased by 2% compared to previous weeks, with 2.7 million new cases last week. Globally, around half of countries are seeing declines while the other half are experiencing increasing numbers of new cases. Death rates declined in all regions except in the Eastern Mediterranean, where new deaths reported rose by 9%. The Americas and Europe account for around 80% of new cases and new deaths reported globally.

In the past week, over 55,000 new cases were reported in the Africa region, a 10% increase compared to the previous week, and over 1,300 deaths, a 16% decrease from a week earlier. South Africa reported the highest number of new cases (7,981 new cases; 13.5 new cases per 100,000), according to WHO.

South Sudan continues to see a rise in the number of confirmed cases, with 8,870 confirmed cases, 4,914 recoveries, and 102 deaths, as of 7 March 2021.