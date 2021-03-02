IOM South Sudan: Bi-Weekly COVID-19 Situation Report Update #33 (08 - 21 February 2021)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Public health systems continue to come under strain due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, with total numbers of infected individuals reaching 110 million cases and over 2.4 million deaths globally since the start of the pandemic (WHO Global Epidemiological Update, 21 February 2020).

According to WHO, for the sixth week in a row, the number of new cases reported fell globally, with 2.4 million new cases last week, a 11% decline compared to the previous week. A total of four out of six WHO regions reported declines in new cases, with only Southeast Asia and the Eastern Mediterranean regions showing a small increase, of 2% and 7% respectively. In addition, the Americas continue to see the greatest drops total number of cases. The number of new deaths reported also fell for the third week in a row, with 66,000 new deaths reported last week, a 10% decline as compared to the previous week.

In the past week, over 66,400 new cases were reported in the African region, a 2% decrease compared to the previous week, and over 2,000 deaths, a 20% decrease from a week earlier. South Africa reported the highest number of new cases (12,304 new cases; 20.4 new cases per 100,000), according to WHO.

South Sudan continues to see a rise in the number of confirmed cases, with 6,931 confirmed cases, 4,014 recoveries, and 87 deaths, as of 21 February 2021.