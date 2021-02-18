IOM South Sudan: Bi-Weekly COVID-19 Situation Report Update #32 (25 January - 07 February 202)

Situation overview

Public health systems continue to come under strain due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, with total numbers of infected individuals reaching 105 million cases and over 2 million deaths globally since the start of the pandemic (WHO Global Epidemiological Update, 9 February 2020).

According to WHO, For the fourth week in a row, the number of new cases reported fell globally, with 3.1 million new cases last week, a 17% decline compared to the previous week. The number of new deaths reported also fell for a second week in a row, with 88,000 new deaths reported last week, a 10% decline as compared to the previous week. All WHO regions reported a decline in new cases, with five out of six regions reporting more than 10% decreases.

In the past week, over 84,000 new cases were reported in the African region, a 22% decrease compared to the previous week, and over 3,200 deaths, a 30% decrease from a week earlier. South Africa reported the highest number of new cases (24,464 new cases; 1.2 new cases per 100,000), according to WHO.

South Sudan continues to see a rise in the number of confirmed cases, with 4,609 confirmed cases, 3,692 recoveries, and 66 deaths, as of 7 February 2021. The National Taskforce on COVID-19 in South Sudan announced new COVID-19 measures to curb the spread of the virus on 3 February, including the closure of schools, ban of all social gatherings, closure of businesses that attract crowds, and provisions to ensure non-essential staff do not go to work in both the private and public sector. These restrictions will remain in place until 3 Match 2021.