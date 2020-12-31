IOM South Sudan: Bi-Weekly COVID-19 Situation Report Update #29 (14 - 27 December 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

457,561 individuals reached through COVID-19 awareness and hygiene promotion sessions held at water points and through house to house campaigns.

IOM MHPSS teams reached 8,324 beneficiaries with key messages on MHPSS considerations during COVID-19.

IOM Core Pipeline processed six requests from three partners to provide PPE supplies to healthcare and frontline workers.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Public health systems globally continue to come under severe strain due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic with total numbers of infected individuals reaching 75 million cases, and 1.6 million people have died of the infection globally as of 20 December (WHO Global Epidemiological Update, 22 December 2020).

In Africa, there were 1,716,697 cases and 37,741 deaths, according to WHO.

According to WHO, COVID-19 cases in the African region have risen steadily over the past two months, underscoring the need for reinforced public health measures to avert a surge in infections, particularly as people gather or travel for end-of-year celebrations. Since mid-October, an average of 46,000 cases per week have been recorded in the 47 countries in the African region compared with about 29,000 cases per week between early September and early October. South Africa continues to report high numbers of new cases and deaths, and has the highest case incidence (1,003 new cases per 1 million population) within the region, according to WHO. Increased movement and interactions as well as slack observance of public health measures such as physical distancing and wearing of masks are some of the factors behind the upsurge in cases in the Africa region.

South Sudan continues to see a rise in the number of confirmed cases, with 3,511 confirmed cases, 3,118 recoveries, and 63 deaths, as of 27 December 2020.