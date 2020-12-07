IOM South Sudan: Bi-Weekly COVID-19 Situation Report Update #27 (16 - 29 November 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

469,584 individuals reached through COVID-19 awareness and hygiene promotion sessions held at water points and through house to house campaigns.

DTM carried out 5,467 surveys representing 14,488 individual movements at active flow monitoring points in border areas, internal transit hubs, and displacement sites.

IOM Core Pipeline processed 11 requests from seven partners to provide PPE supplies to healthcare and frontline workers.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

As the race to find a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine shows increasing promise, a new World Health Organization (WHO) analysis finds that Africa is far from ready for what will be the continent’s largest-ever immunization drive. All 47 countries in the African Region have received WHO’s Vaccine Readiness Assessment Tool, which is intended to be used by Ministries of Health, WHO, and partners. Forty countries have updated the tool and provided data to the WHO. An analysis finds that based on the countries’ self-reports, the African region has an average score of 33% readiness for a COVID-19 vaccine roll-out, which is well below the desired benchmark of 80%. The WHO analysis also found that only 49% have identified the priority populations for vaccination and have plans to reach them, and 44% have coordination structures in place. In addition, 24% have adequate plans for resources and funding, 17% have data collection and monitoring tools ready, and 12% have plans to communicate with communities to build trust and drive demand for immunization, according to WHO.

Public health systems globally continue to come under severe strain due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic with total numbers of infected individuals reaching 57 million cases, and 1.3 million people have died of the infection globally as of the end of this reporting week (WHO Global Epidemiological Update, 24 November 2020). In Africa, there were 1,446,041 cases and 32,538 deaths, according to WHO.

South Sudan continues to see a rise in the number of confirmed cases, with 3,109 confirmed cases, 2,954 recoveries, and 61 deaths, as of 29 November 2020.