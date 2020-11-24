IOM South Sudan: Bi-Weekly COVID-19 Situation Report Update #26 (02 - 15 November 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

01 352,224 individuals reached through COVID-19 specific hygiene promotion sessions held at water points and through house to house campaigns.

02 DTM conducted 7,918 surveys, representing more than 19,330 individual journeys at active flow monitoring points in border areas and internal transit hubs.

03 IOM Core Pipeline processed 12 requests from six partners to provide PPE supplies to healthcare and frontline workers.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The COVID-19 outbreak in the Africa region has dealt a heavy blow to key health services, raising worries that some of the continents major health challenges could worsen. The preliminary analysis by the World Health Organization of five key essential health service indicators; including outpatient consultation, inpatient admission, skilled birth attendance, treatment of confirmed malaria cases, and provision of the combination pentavalent vaccine, saw a sharp decline in 14 countries in the Africa region between January and September 2020 compared with the two previous years. The gaps were the widest in May, June, and July, corresponding to when many countries had put in place and enforced movement restrictions and other social and public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. During these three months, services in the five key areas dropped on average by more than 50% in the 14 countries compared with the same period in 2019, according to WHO.

Public health systems globally continue to come under severe strain due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic with total numbers of infected individuals reaching 53 million cases, and 1.3 million people have died of the infection globally as of the end of this reporting week (WHO Global Epidemiological Update, 15 November 2020). In Africa, there were 1,398,935 cases and 31,450 deaths, according to WHO.

South Sudan continues to see a rise in the number of confirmed cases, with 3,016 confirmed cases, 2,773 recoveries, and 59 deaths, as of 15 November 2020.