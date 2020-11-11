IOM South Sudan: Bi-Weekly COVID-19 Situation Report Update #25 (19 October - 01 November 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

169,999 individuals reached through COVID-19 specific hygiene promotion sessions held at water points and through house to house campaigns

2,475 interviews carried out by the DTM representing 5,581 individual movements at active flow monitoring points in border areas, internal transit hubs and displacement sites.

2,894 reusable masks produced by IOM beneficiaries.

8 pipeline request processed by the IOM Core Pipeline from five partners to provide PPE supplies to healthcare and frontline workers

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The COVID-19 outbreak in the Africa region saw a 1% decrease in cases over the period 14 to 20 October 2020. Fourteen countries recorded decrease in new cases by 20% or more. The current figures in the region represent 2.6% of confirmed COVID-19 cases, and 2.6% of deaths reported worldwide. South Africa remains the hardest hit country on the African continent, ranked 12th globally. Diverse transmission patterns continue across the region, with established community transmission seen in 39 countries, five countries have clusters of cases and three have sporadic cases, according to WHO.

Public health systems globally continue to come under severe strain due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic with total numbers of infected individuals reaching 42 million cases, and 1.1 million people have died of the infection globally by the end of the week (WHO Global Epidemiological Update, 25 October 2020). In Africa, there were 1,298,315 cases and 29,277 deaths, according to WHO.

South Sudan continues to see a rise in the number of confirmed cases, with 2,933 confirmed cases, 2,673 recoveries, and 59 deaths, as of 1 November 2020.