IOM South Sudan: Bi-Weekly COVID-19 Situation Report Update #24 (05 - 18 October 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

444,499 individuals reached through COVID-19 specific hygiene promotion sessions held at water points and through house to house campaigns.

DTM conducted 5,105 surveys, representing more than 16,593 individual journeys at active flow monitoring points in border areas and internal transit hubs.

3,616 reusable masks produced by IOM beneficiaries.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The COVID-19 outbreak in the Africa region saw a 12% increase in the last seven days. Ten countries recorded an increase in new cases by 20% or more, and 18 countries recorded a decrease in new cases by 20% or more. The current figures in the region represent 3.3% of confirmed COVID-19 cases, and 2.6% of deaths are reported worldwide. South Africa continued to register the largest number of reported cases and deaths consistently. Diverse transmission patterns continue to be observed across the region, with established community transmission seen in 39 countries, five countries have clusters of cases, and three have sporadic cases, according to WHO.

Public health systems globally continue to come under severe strain due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic with total numbers of infected individuals reaching 40,118,333 cases, and 1,114,749 people have died of the infection globally by the end of the week (WHO Global Epidemiological Update, 18 October 2020). In Africa, there were 1,267,664 cases and 28,469 deaths, according to WHO.

South Sudan continues to see a rise in the number of confirmed cases, with 2,847 confirmed cases, 2,655 recoveries, and 55 deaths, as of 18 October 2020. The South Sudan Guidelines on COVID-19 was issued by the Medical Advisory Panel (MAP) of the National Task Force (NTF). The guidelines are currently under review by the National Steering Committee (NSC) members and the TWGs and will be updated accordingly, according to the Ministry of Health.