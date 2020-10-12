IOM South Sudan: Bi-Weekly COVID-19 Situation Report Update #23 (21 September – 4 October 2020)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The COVID-19 outbreak has continued to decrease in the Africa region, as seen in the past weeks. The current figures in the region represent 3.5% of confirmed COVID-19 cases, and 2.6% of deaths reported worldwide. Case incidence has continued to decrease in the past weeks, with South Africa continuing to consistently register the largest number of reported cases for many weeks, however, with a 21% decrease in the past week. Diverse transmission patterns continue to be observed across the region, with established community transmission seen in 39 countries, five countries have clusters of cases, and three have sporadic cases, according to WHO.

Public health systems globally continue to come under severe strain due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic with total numbers of infected individuals reaching 34,804,348 cases, and 1,030,738 people have died of the infection globally by the end of the week (WHO Global Epidemiological Update, 5 October 2020). In Africa, there were 1,198,550 cases and 26.264 deaths, according to WHO.

South Sudan continues to see a rise in the number of confirmed cases, with 2,734 confirmed cases, 2,560 recoveries, and 50 deaths, as of 4 October 2020. According to the Ministry of Health, following the announcement by the Government of Uganda to open its borders /points of entry (air and land) on 1 October 2020, the border on the South Sudanese to remain closed until capacity for the anticipated increase in crossings to and from Uganda and South Sudan amongst returnees, refugees, and traders, in terms of screening, sampling, testing, contact tracing, and quarantine are scaled up