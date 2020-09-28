IOM South Sudan: Bi-Weekly COVID-19 Situation Report Update #22 (07 – 20 September)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The COVID-19 outbreak has continued to decrease in the Africa region, as seen in the past weeks. The current figures in the region represent 3.8% of confirmed COVID-19 cases, and 2.6% of deaths reported worldwide. South Africa has consistently registered the largest number of reported cases for many weeks, followed by Ethiopia, Algeria, and Mozambique. A total of 183 new health worker infections were recorded from eight countries during the reporting period, including two from South Sudan. While the observed declining trends are encouraging, the figures should be cautiously interpreted as they may be affected by many factors, including the current testing capacity and strategy, as well as delays in reporting, according to WHO.

Public health systems globally continue to come under severe strain due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic with total numbers of infected individuals reaching 30,675,675 cases, and 954,417 people have died of the infection globally by the end of the week (WHO Global Epidemiological Update, 21 September 2020). In Africa, there were 1,145,397 cases and 24,757 deaths, according to WHO.

South Sudan continues to see a rise in the number of confirmed cases, with 2,649 confirmed cases, 1,316 recoveries, and 49 deaths, as of 20 September 2020. The National Steering Committee (NSC) and the Inter-Agency Leadership Team have recommended discussions to mainstream COVID-19 into other response and coordination structures to strengthen incident management system in both the short and long terms for humanitarian and development activities, according to the Ministry of Health.

On 1 October 2020, the Government of Uganda will re-open its international airport and land borders for tourists and other travellers.