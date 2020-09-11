IOM South Sudan: Bi - Weekly COVID-19 Situation Report Update #21 (24 August – 6 September 2020)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The COVID-19 outbreak continued to decrease in the Africa region, as seen in the past six weeks. The current figures in the region represent 4.1% of confirmed COVID-19 cases, and 2.6% of deaths reported worldwide. Overall, South Africa continues to bear the highest burden of COVID-19 in Africa, accounting for nearly half of all new cases, although with a sustained marked decline in new cases for the past six weeks. There was a reduction in the incidence of cases in 20 countries in the region. While the observed declining trends are encouraging, the figures should be cautiously interpreted as they may be affected by many factors, including the current testing capacity and strategy, as well as delays in reporting, according to WHO.

Public health systems globally continue to come under severe strain due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic with total numbers of infected individuals reaching 26,763,212 cases, and 876,616 people have died of the infection globally by the end of the week (WHO Global Epidemiological Update, 7 September 2020). In Africa, there were 1,083,152 cases and 22,929 deaths, according to WHO.

South Sudan continues to see a rise in the number of confirmed cases, with 2,546 confirmed cases, 1,316 recoveries, and 48 deaths, as of 6 September 2020.

On 26 August 2020, the National Taskforce on the COVID-19 pandemic announced that the UN and all humanitarian organizations are allowed to move freely without any restrictions once already in the country with the view that they have undergone mandatory 14-day self-isolation, to enable them to respond to emergencies.