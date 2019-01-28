28 Jan 2019

IOM South Rapid Response Fund 2018 Quarter 4 Report, October – December

Overview

Through the support from the Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance (OFDA/USAID), the Rapid Response Fund (RRF) provides sub-grants to international and national NGOs (I/NNGOs) to rapidly respond to natural and man-made disasters in all ten states of South Sudan and the Abyei Administrative Area. The RRF aims to support the needs of the most vulnerable internally displaced persons (IDPs), host communities, and returnees by providing a quick and flexible funding mechanism for international or national NGOs to deliver effective and needs-based humanitarian aid. The RRF funds partners in eight different sectors:

• Agriculture and Food Security (FSL)
• Health
• Nutrition
• Protection
• Logistics/Non-food items (NFIs)
• Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH)
• Shelter/Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM)
• Humanitarian Coordination and Information Management

During the reporting period, the RRF funded, 15 implementing partners, to provide lifesaving services to IDPs, host community members and returnees throughout South Sudan. Seven NNGOs and two INGOs operated in Western Equatoria, Central Equatoria, Eastern Equatoria, Western Bahr el Ghazal, Lakes and Jonglei. Six NNGOs are continuing to implement emergency activities in Western Equatoria, Central Equatoria, Unity, Jonglei and Upper Nile.

