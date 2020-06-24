IOM Jonglei State Event Tracking Report Uror County (Publication date: 23 June 2020)

IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) conducted Emergency Tracking in Uror County, Jonglei State on 19 May 2020 and recorded information related to communal clashes. According to the assessment, a total of 18,343 individuals, (3,168 households) were displaced as a result of attacks allegedly launched by Murle youths. Uror County.

The displaced population found refuge in host communities, open areas, with others hiding in the surrounding bush. There was no form of assistance given to the displaced at time of assessment. Urgent needs identified include, food, shelter, Non-Food Items, water, sanitation, health, and protection.