IOM Jonglei State Event Tracking Report Pibor County (Publication date: 2 April 2020)

Between 17 and 26 March 2020, a group of 2,000IDPs orginally from Thol, Pulturuk (Nyrol County) and Pieri (Uror County), arrived in Khorfulus Village (Canal/Pigi County) where they found refuge among the host community. Displacement was caused by the ongoing clashes between Lou Nuer and Murle ethnic groups across Jonglei State. According to key informant data, the majority of IDPs are women and children in dire need of humanitarian assistance, in particular shelter materials and non-food items.