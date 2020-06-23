IOM Jonglei State Event Tracking Report Bor South County (Publication date: 23 June 2020)

On 30 May 2020, IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) conducted Emergency Event Tracking to capture information about flood related displacement in Bor South County. According to available data, 12,320 individuals, (2,442 households) were displaced between 22 and 30 May 2020 to nearby areas in higher altitudes after the River Nile broke a locally constructed barrier guarding Bor Town from excessive water outflow affecting villages across the Bor Town Payam.

IDPs found shelter in host communities not affected by the floods. Urgent needs identified include food, sanitation, water, health, and shelter.