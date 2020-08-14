IOM Jonglei State Event Tracking Report Bor South County (Publication date: 13 August 2020)

Bor South County, Jonglei State

On 8 July 2020, IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix conducted Event Tracking through direct field visits, and observations to collect information on locations of displacement, assistance needed, and households affected by armed attacks suspected to have been waged by armed Murle youth groups. The attacks were launched in Twic East, and Duk counties at Pakeer, Ajuong, and Duk Padiet payams respectively in which people lost lives and many sustained injuries.

This led to displacement of up to 13,141 individuals (1,779 households) to Bor Town. The displaced persons first moved to the swampy Ziamziam area before proceeding to find refuge in schools, church areas, and with relatives or friends living in Bor Town. A continuous influx was recorded at the time of assessment as a result of fear of possible future attacks by the armed youth groups. Humanitarian assistance available during the assessment include food, shelter,

NFIs, water, health, sanitation, and protection.