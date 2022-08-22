IOM Hands Over Improved Immigration Infrastructure to Government of South Sudan

Majokyithiu -The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has handed over an immigration facility to authorities in Majokyithiu Point of Entry and Exit in Eastern part of Northern Bahr el Ghazal region of South Sudan. The improved border infrastructure funded by Japan Supplementary Budget comes with a new water yard at Immigration Office, a fully installed Migration Information and Data Analysis System (MIDAS) which is a user-friendly and customizable Border Management Information System with the capability to collect, store, and analyze traveler information in real time, a four-room prefab furnished with mattresses and bedsheets to provide migrants access to accommodation in case needed after a long journey.

The migrant support facility will also be used when conducting interview with migrants in case they experience protection concerns while on the move and as a rapid response facility for stranded migrants as the point of entry/exit is an active smuggling route for travel to Mediterranean through Libya.

IOM also donated one 3-door hard top Landcruiser to support the movement of immigration officials for referral purposes of migrants who may need urgent support, fully installed security lights and another rehabilitated Community Water yard providing access to safe and clean water source.

“Majokythiu is a busy point of entry for traders from South Darfur State and as such it is essential for both Sudan and South Sudan for transporting food, and health care supplies between the two countries. With the additional migrant protection facility, travelers will now be protected”, said Col. Thon Bol Agok, Chief of Immigration at Majokyithiu Point of Entry/Exit.

The improvement of infrastructure builds on activities that were supported by the Government of Japan in 2016 that saw the construction of an office building, gender segregated latrines and a fence round the immigration office.

“This water yard constructed by IOM does not only provide water, but it also contributes to keeping us safe from gender-based violence. We no longer have to go far distances where we used to be attacked looking for water” Achol Angok Agiu, one of the community members where the rehabilitated community water yard sits.

The current project on “Building Resilience at Northern borders in Responding to Human Security Risk” supported by the Government of Japan target more than 8,000 people aim at using the human security principles to mitigate crimes and public health risks through strengthening of border management capacities while recognizing the importance of community participation in addressing issues at the borders. IOM has provided technical support and capacity building to relevant structures and stakeholders to work collaboratively on mitigating transnational organized crimes and public health risks, such as COVID-19, whilst at the same time ensuring vulnerable migrants are protected.

Since March 2021, the project has been supporting the government and the community of South Sudan through strengthening institutional and individual capacities at Majokyithiu point of Entry to mitigate transnational crimes and public health risks and protect migrants and also strengthened collaboration between law enforcement and community member in contributing to building resilient societies to human security risk through community policing approaches in Aweil South Sudan.

For more information, please contact Nabie Loyce; Email: nloyce@iom.int, Tel: +211 912 380115