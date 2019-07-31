IOM Event Tracking Report: Unity, Rubkona bus station (31 July 2019)

IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) monitored arrivals from Khartoum to Rubkona Bus Station between 15 April and 30 June 2019. In total, 13,820 individuals arrived in Rubkona Town, 54 per cent of whom were female. The individuals followed the main route of Khartoum-Karsana-Rubkona.

An increasing trend is visible between the week of 6-12 May, when only 197 individuals were recorded as arriving, and 17-23 June, when the number of arrivals peaked at 4,018 individuals. The weekly figure decreased to 3,501 individuals during the last week of June, although this was driven by a lower average household size rather than by a reduction in the number of households, which kept increasing.

Through engagement with arrivals, DTM collected qualitative information about their intentions and needs.

The increase in spontaneous arrivals from Sudan was motivated by two factors: a) the Sudan crisis, which affected many South Sudanese refugees, and b) the signing of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS). Most of the returning individuals / households disperse after their arrival to Rubkona Town to reach their final destinations within Unity State. Arrivals from Khartoum can be broken down into three main groups of people:

Returnees going back to their location of habitual residence, often within Rubkona County;

-IDPs stopping in Bentiu PoC while waiting to move on to their counties of origin (in particular Koch, Leer, Mayendit);

-Individuals aiming to relocate their habitual residence to the Bentiu / Rubkona Town area as a result of the perceived access to protection and service provision.

Those remaining in the urban areas of Rubkona and Bentiu, or heading towards Bentiu PoC site, are usually people with existing family or other personal networks in the area, or ones who believe that these locations provide better access to protection and services as a result of the perceived concentration of humanitarian actors.

The arrivals from Khartoum report the need for additional humanitarian assistance across multiple sectors, the most urgent being food, shelter / NFIs and protection. The needs arise from the fact that most households arrived with few belongings and a number had to surrender food and commodities at checkpoints along the way (1). While humanitarian services are available in the greater Rubkona and Bentiu PoC area, the arrivals have put increasing pressure on host communities, particularly in sectors such as health and WASH in which rapidly adjusting local service delivery presents more challenges.