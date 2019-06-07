IOM Event Tracking Report: Tambura, Western Equatoria (7 June 2019)

The International Organization for Migration’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) has identify 446 IDPs (174 Households) in Tambura Centre (Tambura County), Western Equatoria confirming recent reports of new displacement in the area.

The displacement is a result of communal clashes between cattle keepers from Tonj and farmers, which started at Warbet village in Kuarjena Payam of Jur River County on 4 March 2019.

A second incident between the same communities started in April 2019, further affecting villages in Kuarjena and Rocrocdong payams including Achana,

Akot, Awan, Nyaluel and Alur.

The population initially fled into Wau, Rocrocdong and the bush around Kuarjena. Some of those in the bush decided to journey on foot to Tambura when conditions became unbearable.

IDPs started arriving in Tambura from 5 May 2019 and are currently gathered within the host community. Spontaneous settlements are mostly at Hai Salam and along the Tambura – Wau road.

Key informants reported that 1 to 3 individuals are still arriving in Tambura daily. At the time of reporting there was little to no support from the local community and humanitarians. The displaced population is in need of urgent humanitarian aid regarding food, shelter, health and water services.