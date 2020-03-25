IOM DTM South Sudan: Wau Displacement Sites, Intention-Perception Survey, Dec 2019 - Jan 2020

METHODOLOGY

IOM DTM interviewed 1,281 households living at Wau PoC AA and five collective centres, namely Cathedral,

Lokoloko, Masna, Nazareth and St Joseph. Interviews were conducted between 7 and 23 January 2020.

Respondents were more commonly female (71%) with the highest proportion of male respondents recorded at Wau PoC AA (32%). Surveys were collected using random sampling, whereby survey teams followed a computer-generated list which allocated specific shelters for household interviews in Wau PoC AA and Cathedral while using entire sites as unit of sampling at other sites. Distribution across the three zones / sites considered the different population sizes of each sector, based on IOM DTM Headcount information from December 2019. Enumerator teams were composed of 28 per cent female and 72 per cent male enumerators. Respondents included 30 per cent individuals aged 15-25, 29 per cent of individuals aged 26-35, 33 per cent of individuals aged 36-59, and 8 per cent aged 60 or above.

In order to complement quantitative findings, DTM conducted 21 focus group discussions (FGDs) at Wau PoC AA (8), Cathedral (6), Masna (4), Lokoloko (2), Nazareth (1) disaggregated by sex, age and habitual residence between 12 and 31 December 2019.

With a 95 per cent level of confidence the margin of error ranges from 4.2 per cent to 9.9 per cent. Higher margins of error were due to operational difficulties at Lokoloko and St Joseph, where many inhabitants were absent at times of data collection and unreachable despite multiple follow-up attempts.

On a site level, findings are presented as average of percentages across sites with minimum and maximum values included in brackets. For findings with a “preferred destination” perspective, results are weighed against population sizes across sites. For more comprehensive percentage values by site, please consult the annex for which individual tables and maps are linked throughout the document. As most questions allow more than one answer, percentages per site or preferred destination will not always add up to 100 per cent.

KEY FINDINGS

INTENTIONS

• An average of 36% of respondents per site reported an intention to leave. Whilst this value was highest for Lokoloko and Cathedral (47% and 40%), only 19% of Masna respondents reported an intention to leave;

• Among respondents who intended to leave, more than half were uncertain about when this would be reflecting the wide-spread uncertainty about the peace process. Whilst, on average, 42% of respondents intended to pay for the trip themselves, a third expected to rely on humanitarian support;

• Respondents who did not intend to leave mainly cited insecurity at destination areas, as well as the comparatively better conditions at places of current settlement as reasons for remaining; Women were seen to be the most prone to having issues, risks, or concerns at destinations preventing return movements;

PERCEPTIONS

• An average of 36% believed their preferred destinations were unsafe at the time of assessment whilst 22% said they did not have enough information to make an informed decision whether to leave.

Amongst those who cited Rocrocdong as destination, an average of nearly two-thirds thought it was unsafe (av. 64%);

• Relatives / friends at destinations followed by word of mouth at the site were the most common sources of information about destinations (security was the main topic) but chiefs were the most trusted;

• In focus group discussions, respondents seemed to rely on their own impressions of safety and security at the local-level instead of public, political pronouncements with respect to the national-level peace process, to make decisions to leave. This decision was also heavily influenced by lack of land or housing in their preferred areas of return as well as good conditions at current sites as found in the survey;

HOUSEHOLD INFORMATION

• Across sites, the 1,281 assessed households represented 6,350 individual household members (51% female) with an average household size of 5 individuals. Masna stood out as a location with the youngest population (among larger sites) with many children aged five or younger and the highest proportion of women and girls that were pregnant /lactating;

• On average 88% of interviewed households were biometrically registered;

• Low mobility: on average, half of the respondents do not leave the site on a weekly basis;

• If all related, separated household members with an intention to join the sites were to come and live with their relatives, this would mean a potential approximate influx of just over 5,000 individuals (+/- 230 ind.) across assessed sites;

• On average 82% had lived within Wau County before current displacement (min. Masna [42%], max.

Nazareth [95%]);

• The majority of surveyed households has been displaced since 2016 due to national level conflict apart from Masna which grew in the last two years due to communal clashes;

NEEDS

• Shelter NFIs were the most needed humanitarian support according to respondents who wished to return - especially for those perferring to leave for Bagari and Besselia destinations;

• On average, 43% cite dependence on humanitarian aid as current a means of securing the necessities of life;

• More than 50% of self-reported homeowners claimed their houses were destroyed.