IOM DTM South Sudan Displacement Site Flow Monitoring: October 2019

IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix interviewed 6,913 households / groups representing 17,196 individual movements into and out of Bentiu Protection of Civilians (PoC) site, Malakal PoC site, Wau PoC Adjacent Area (AA) site and Wau collective centres (Cathedral, Nazareth, St. Joseph, Lokoloko and Masna combined in analysis) in October 2019.

Reduced overnight travel, especially Wau PoC AA site: Temporary travel away from the sites (returning and outgoing) remained lower than in the beginning of the year representing a monthly average of 21 per cent of recorded movements between August and October compared to 43 per cent in the rst quarter of 2019. Same-day travel (no night spent away from the site) constituted 92 per cent of recorded trac into and out of Wau PoC AA site. This compared to 28 per cent as a monthly average between January and April 2019. Overnight travel from Wau PoC AA was furthermore very short term (less than a week in 70% of cases) indicating movement is not only limited but also cautious.

Women and girls remain more mobile than their male counterparts: Nearly two-thirds of movements were represented by women and girls (64%) in October 2019. In terms of travel categories, out-going movements that were intended to last more than a night were especially often carried out by the sites’ female population (67%). New arrivals were represented by the highest male population (48%).

Continued new arrivals from Sudan at Bentiu PoC site: 62 per cent of new arrivals representing 86 individuals newly arrived at the site from Sudan. This group mainly arrived from Khartoum citing family as reason to move into the site. A quarter of induvial returning from overnight travel (short-long term) arrived from Sudan (24%, i.e. 306 individuals). Others returned from Sudan after longer absences (over 6 months in 97% of cases). These made up 24 per cent of returning residents in October 2019, i.e. 306 individuals (compared to a monthly average of 31% or 288 individuals July to September).

Slight increase in intended permanent exits: there has been a slight increase in intended permanent exits in October 2019 as DTM interviewed 238 permanent exits making up 1.4 per cent of interviewed individuals overall. This compares to an average of 111 over the previous three months (average of 0.8% of interviewed individuals).