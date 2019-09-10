IOM DTM South Sudan Displacement Site Flow Monitoring: May-July 2019

From May to July 2019, IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) conducted 19,581 interviews with households or groups representing 46,740 travelling individuals crossing into and out of Bentiu Protection of Civilians (PoC) site, Malakal PoC site, Wau PoC Adjacent Area (AA) site and Wau collective centres (Cathedral, Nazareth, St. Joseph, Lokoloko and Masna combined in analysis).

Displacement site flow monitoring trends largely match headcount trends. With regards to permanent exits, more were recorded in the end of 2018 and first quarter of 2019 in Wau. The proportion of permanent exits did decline in subsequent months and for May to July 2019 did not exceed 2 per cent a month across all assessed sites.

In PoC sites, the majority (73%) of all individuals permanently exiting reported leaving family members behind, an indicator of a certain level of caution in attempted returns. The proportion of entire households leaving jointly was significantly higher in Wau collective centres, where only a quarter (26%) left family members behind.

Findings further rejected instances of population increases of which the most significant were observed in Wau sites from March to May due to the Jur River crisis and to a lesser extent but with more sustained momentum in Bentiu due to a continuing influx of individuals joining their family arriving from Sudan. Three quarters of interviewed new arrivals to Bentiu PoC site had arrived from Sudan with a vast majority intending to stay for over six months. Nearly all of those newly arriving at Bentiu PoC site from Sudan had family members living there (96%). Furthermore, Bentiu saw a significant number of individuals returning to the site after an absence of over six months of whom 69 per cent had arrived from Sudan as well.

The data shows that women and girls remained more mobile than males during the reporting period. Amongst those temporarily leaving the site (excluding same-day travel), adult women outnumbered adult men by an average factor of 3 across assessed sites. Travellers under five were especially prominent amongst new arrivals to Wau PoC AA site and collective centres where these made 30 and 29 per cent respectively - mostly arriving from Jur River in May 2019.