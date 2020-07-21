IOM DTM South Sudan Displacement Site Flow Monitoring: May 2020

IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix conducted 4,583 interviews representing 12,009 individual movements into and out of Bentiu Protection of Civilian (PoC) site, Malakal PoC site, Wau PoC Adjacent Area (AA) and Wau Masna collective centre in May 2020.1

Among Bentiu PoC site interviewees, DTM observed a larger proportion of permanent exits compared to new arrivals, a trend conrmed by DTM population counts (117,727 in April and 111,766 in May 2020). May 2020 saw a relative increase in temporary travel (minimum one night away) at Bentiu PoC site compared to March and April 2020. Residents continue to travel to former homes temporarily to attempt returns or to check on property in large numbers. Failed attempts to return home are often linked to a lack of services, especially healthcare. Destinations often include Rubkona, Guit and Koch counties. Individuals intending to permanently leave left behind family members in 71 per cent of cases (178 individuals tracked).

Due to a partial lockdown of Malakal PoC site imposed by authorities, the site witnessed a stark decrease in entries and exits between 27 April and 12 May 2020. There has equally been a relative decrease of temporary travel at Malakal PoC site lasting more than a night, which can, partially, be explained by the lockdown and an uncertainty of being able to re-enter once outside. Among those returning or embarking on overnight journeys, a quarter cited destinations in Sudan (24%) despite existing cross-border travel restrictions linked to COVID-19 prevention policies.

While April saw a higher number of permanent exits at Wau PoC AA (steady decline from 13,243 in January to 9,956 individuals in May 2020) simultaneous with the closing of Wau collective centres, the same cannot be said for May 2020. Over 95 per cent of persons crossing Wau PoC AA gates left for daytrips without staying out for a night or more. Masna continued seeing a higher than usual number of new entries – mainly from Jur River – as in April 2020. Newcomers mainly cited insecurity in Kuarjena Payam as reason for entry.