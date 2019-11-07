IOM DTM South Sudan Displacement Site Flow Monitoring: August 2019

During August 2019, IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) conducted 7,298 interviews with households or groups representing 17,379 individual movements into and out of Bentiu Protection of Civilians (PoC) site, Malakal PoC site, Wau PoC Adjacent Area (AA) site and Wau collective centres (Cathedral, Nazareth, St. Joseph, Lokoloko and Masna combined in analysis).

There have been few new entries or permanent exits in August compared to the rest of the year. New entries represented two per cent (371 individuals) and intended permanent exits represented one per cent (92 individuals) of all monitored individual movements. This compares to ve and eight per cent respectivelyin January 2019 with new entries making up an even higher percentage of movements in March to May due a signicant inux into Wau displacement sites from Jur River as reported on in population count reports. Intended permanent exits have been at only one or two per cent since April in contrast to the average of nine per cent calculated for the period between December 2018 and February 2019.

Intentions for long-term trips of two to six months away from the site have equally dropped since April indicating a decrease in overall mobility or willingness to travel. At Wau PoC AA, this has been especially visible as the proportion of overnight (short-long term) travel made up an average of 30 per cent of interviewed travellers between December 2018 and March 2019, dropping to a 3 per cent average between April and August 2019. Monitored arrivals from Sudan (mostly at Bentiu PoC site) peaked in June 2019 (51% of new arrivals and returning residents regardless of duration of stay) but still made up nearly a third of incoming individuals in August 2019 (31%). More than half of these individuals had travelled to Sudan for educational purposes (59%).

The data shows that women and girls remained more mobile than males during the reporting period. Female travellers accounted for 64 per cent and adult women made up half of all monitored individuals (49%) compared to 28 per cent adult men. Same-day travellers in and out of Malakal PoC site were the closest to being equally represented by male (44%) and female (56%) individuals who were mostly engaged in livelihood activities in Malakal town. The biggest disparity was observed at Bentiu PoC site were only 19 per cent of same-day travellers were represented by male individuals.