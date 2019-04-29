IOM DTM South Sudan Displacement Site Flow Monitoring: 1-31 March 2019

IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) interviewed 5,773 households representing 10,540 travelling individuals crossing into and out of Bentiu Protection of Civilians (PoC) site, Malakal PoC site, Wau PoC Adjacent Area (AA) site and Wau collective centres (Cathedral, Nazareth, St. Joseph, Lokoloko and Masna combined in analysis) during March 2019. March was marked by a large inux into Wau PoC AA site and Masna collective centre following sustained violence in Jur River (Rocrocdong and Kuarjena). The newcomers accounted for nearly half of all interviews conducted at the gates of Wau PoC AA site citing insecurity as reason for entry with a long-term intended stay at the sites.

Trends amongst those traveling from Sudan mirrored those observed in the previous reporting periods. Down from 24 per cent in February (18% in December 2017 and January 2019), arrivals from Sudan made up 17 per cent of entering individuals (new entries [6%] and persons returning from temporary absences [11%]). At Bentiu PoC, 29 per cent of all entering individuals arrived from Sudan (excluding same-day travel). Whilst new arrivals from Sudan cited family as their primary reason for entering the site, those returning after an absence had usually been in Sudan to access basic services such as education and healthcare. Almost all new arrivals from Sudan already had family at the sites: 96 per cent compared to 33 per cent overall.

By interviewing a cross-section of all people passing through the gates, DTM aims to provide partners and policymakers with a better understanding of movement dynamics and factors underpinning short, medium and long-term absences. Please note that interviews are conducted 7 days a week from 8am to 5pm at the sites’ main gates. Respondents are chosen randomly. Due to the large volume of ow, findings remain indicative only. The aim of displacement site ow monitoring (DSFM) is to provide an approximate traveler profile for the given month.

Kindly consult headcount data for a better understanding of site populations and their evolution.1