IOM DTM Monthly Regional Report - East & the Horn of Africa: Oct 2019

Mixed Migration Flow Monitoring

Reporting Period

October 2019

Active Flow Monitoring Networks Burundi 11 FMPs

Djibouti 5 FMPs

Ethiopia 5 FMPs

Somalia 7 FMPs

South Sudan 36 FMPs

Uganda 14 FMPs

A network of 78 Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) are currently operational across six countries in the East and Horn of Africa region. This is a decrease from the previous month, when 86 FMPs were operational, due to the closure of 7 FMPs along the Uganda/Democratic Republic of the Congo border, and due to consolidation of activities in South Sudan.

The flow monitoring (FM) operations continued in Burundi through 11 FMPs, and through five FMPs in Djibouti. In Ethiopia, FMR and survey data collection continued at five FMPs at various official and unofficial border crossing points. Somalia also continued to conduct flow monitoring activities through FMPs in seven locations.

In South Sudan, flow monitoring activities continued at 17 FMPs in Aweil, Bentiu, Jur River, Malakal, Melut, Panyikang, Raja and Rubkona. Flow monitoring activities, which are assisting in Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) preparedness operations, were conducted at an additional 19 FMPs along South Sudan’s southern borders with the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Central African Republic (CAR). Displacement site flow monitoring (DSFM) was also carried out at entry and exit points to track movements in and out of eight Protection of Civilian (PoC) sites and collective centres in Bentiu, Malakal and Wau.

Flow monitoring in Uganda also continued through 14 FMPs, six of which are located along the border with South Sudan and are operated in close coordination with the DTM South Sudan team. The other eight active FMPs are located along the border with the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Regionally, 399,267 movements were tracked during October 2019. This represents a 5 per cent increase compared to September 2019, mainly brought about due to increased movements in South Sudan and Uganda.

These movements include longer-term migration from the Horn of Africa (HoA) countries (Djibouti, Ethiopia, and Somalia), along the four main migration routes – Eastern, Northern, Southern, and the Horn of Africa (HoA) - which makes up 16 per cent of overall movements. In addition, a large flow of movements was also tracked through Flow Monitoring (FM) in the context of EVD in Burundi, South Sudan, and Uganda, which made up 60 per cent of all movements tracked. Burundi returns were also tracked through FMPs established between Burundi and the United Republic of Tanzania, and made up 13 per cent of overall movements, while shorter-term, cross-border movements tracked in South Sudan and Uganda made up 9 per cent of overall movements

Internal movements, tracked in South Sudan through 11 FMPs, represented 3 per cent of overall movements (12,243). Most of these movements were tracked in Malakal, Wau, Rubkona, and Bentiu FMPs. Of these movements, 17 per cent were internal movements in Rubkona, 10 per cent were internal in Melut, while 14 per cent were between Renk and Melut.

The majority of migrants moving internally in South Sudan were of South Sudanese nationality (98%), with just below 2 per cent Sudanese nationals and less than 1 per cent migrants of other nationalities. There was an even gender distribution, with 36 per cent adult males, 32 per cent adult females, and 32 per cent children, of whom 10 per cent were under the age of five, and about 1 per cent were unaccompanied. This breakdown most likely indicates that families tend to travel together. The observed population also included 13 per cent pregnant and/or lactating women, 1 per cent elderly, and another 1 per cent people living with disabilities.