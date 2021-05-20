IOM donates 100 tablets to the National Bureau of Statistics in South Sudan

**Juba – **The International Organization for Migration, IOM, has today handed over one hundred tablets to the South Sudan National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in preparation for the upcoming Population Estimation Survey (PES), a hybrid census that will provide updated data on the country’s population.

The Survey which will be conducted in partnership with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) is the initial step in the broader preparedness for conducting the national population and housing census, that will provide an update to the 2008-census population estimates including basic demographic statistics to support the Government’s planning, development interventions and humanitarian service delivery.

The tablets will be used for field collection of household level data allowing for seamless transmission of data from the field level to the central database for further processing. The equipment will also reduce intensive manual data entry.

The Chairperson of the National Bureau of Statistics, Isaiah Chol Aruai, expressed his gratitude to IOM for the timely donation which with enable the Bureau to carry out the PES exercise and he reassured that the equipment would serve the purpose for which they were intended.

“As a government, we wholeheartedly appreciate the role of IOM as a longstanding partner and for their generosity,” said Mr. Chol Aruai. “This donation demonstrates IOM’s commitment to the Population Estimation Survey exercise which will lay the foundation for the national census that will follow.”

As a member of the National Technical Committee, IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) has also provided extensive technical support to NBS and UNFPA, particularly with the delineation of enumeration areas using high-resolution satellite imagery, a process essential for the design of survey’s sampling frame.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Peter Van der Auweraert, IOM South Sudan Chief of Mission, said “IOM’s priority is to support both the people of South Sudan and the authorities of South Sudan on the road towards a brighter future and a long-lasting peace.”

IOM and NBS have been working closely on various aspects of the data management and data collection process, within an existing Cooperation Agreement between the two organizations.

“With this donation, we are moving one step forward towards strengthening the collaboration and partnership while pursuing a joint goal towards improving availability and quality of administrative and operational data on South Sudan, for the benefit of all citizens – ensuring that no man, woman or a child is left behind,” said Peter Van der Auweraert.

*For more information, please contact Liatile Putsoa at IOM South Sudan, Tel: +211912380104, Email: *lputsoa@iom.int