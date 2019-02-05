IOM Appeals for USD 122 million to Support Displaced People, Returnees in South Sudan

Juba – The International Organization for Migration (IOM) launched its 2019 South Sudan Appeal today (05/02). Totalling USD 122 million, IOM’s appeal sets out a robust plan to support nearly 1 million people – particularly those who are, or who have been, displaced – and over 80 humanitarian and development partners throughout 2019.

Since the outbreak of conflict in 2013, South Sudan has been challenged by a continuing humanitarian crises. Just over these past five years, more than 4 million people have fled their homes in search of safety. Almost 2 million are displaced internally.

Nonetheless, the Revitalized Agreement for the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS), signed last September, provides hope for peace and cautious optimism. Areas of stability and return are emerging, indicating there may soon be a broader return of displaced communities.

“We need to support the people of South Sudan, as the country pursues a peaceful and stable future,” said Jean-Philippe Chauzy, IOM South Sudan Chief of Mission. “IOM has been implementing transition and recovery projects in South Sudan since the founding of the State in 2011. IOM is widely recognised as a trusted and reliable partner.”

Yet years of violence continue to impact more than 7 million people, who urgently need humanitarian assistance and protection. Though the intensity of the conflict has decreased since the signing of the peace agreement, the country still faces the devastating humanitarian and financial costs of the protracted crisis: sustained poverty, intermittent famine, persistent protection concerns, a lack of livelihood opportunities and access to many basic services.

“As the road to sustained peace is being paved, many familiar challenges persist,” added Chauzy. “Although some people have decided to return home, or have indicated that they will do so soon, many are still living in displacement sites. They will not be able to return in 2019. So, despite the signing of the revitalized peace agreement, conflict related displacement continues, albeit on a smaller scale than in the past.”

IOM champions an integrated, multi-sector approach where migration management and recovery and stabilization efforts complement humanitarian interventions in health, mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS). Water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) projects, camp coordination and camp management (CCCM), shelter and non-food items (S-NFI), and logistics to build community resilience and reduce dependency on humanitarian aid also require strenuous efforts to succeed.

This work is underpinned by IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM), which has established itself as the key tool providing updated information on the numbers, locations and priority needs of internally displaced people and returnees. This, combined with analyses of the migration dynamics in the country and biometric data management, helps support evidence-based decisions and accountable delivery of assistance. The IOM appeal includes responses beyond IOM’s lifesaving interventions included in the South Sudan 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan.

"In 2019, IOM’s operations in South Sudan will continue to support vulnerable people with essential life-saving assistance. We will do so through an integrated community-owned approach with strong links between our humanitarian and recovery work, supporting the people of South Sudan to become more resilient. I hope that IOM and the communities we serve across South Sudan can count on donors’ much-needed support throughout what we hope will be a defining year for the country,” Chauzy concluded.

IOM began operations in southern Sudan in early 2005 and established the IOM South Sudan mission after the country’s independence in July 2011. Since the outbreak of the conflict in December 2013, IOM has provided support to thousands of host communities, returnees, and internally displaced people, including those seeking protection at the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) Protection of Civilians sites (PoCs).

IOM has established offices in Juba, Wau, Bentiu, Malakal, Bor, Rumbek and the Abyei Administrative Area, as well as satellite responses in areas such as Magwi, Mayom, Kapoeta, Twic and Yei. With over 2,350 staff operating in seven static locations and multiple satellite locations, IOM has one of the largest UN operational footprints in South Sudan.

Download the appeal here.

For more information, please contact Olivia Headon in Juba, Tel: +211912379843, Email: oheadon@iom.int