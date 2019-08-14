Invitation to the World Humanitarian Day 2019 Event

WHAT: World Humanitarian Day 2019

WHEN: Monday, 19 August 2019 at 15:00

WHERE: Nyakuron Cultural Centre, Juba

World Humanitarian Day, on 19 August, is an annual occasion to commemorate humanitarian workers who have been killed or attacked in course of their work, and to honour those who continue to take risks every day to provide life-saving aid to those who need it. This year the contribution of women humanitarians throughout the world, and their strength, power and perseverance are being honoured.

For more information, contact the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in South Sudan: Christina Corbett, Public Information Officer: christina.corbett@un.org / +211 916287533

