14 Aug 2019

Invitation to the World Humanitarian Day 2019 Event

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 14 Aug 2019

WHAT: World Humanitarian Day 2019

WHEN: Monday, 19 August 2019 at 15:00

WHERE: Nyakuron Cultural Centre, Juba

World Humanitarian Day, on 19 August, is an annual occasion to commemorate humanitarian workers who have been killed or attacked in course of their work, and to honour those who continue to take risks every day to provide life-saving aid to those who need it. This year the contribution of women humanitarians throughout the world, and their strength, power and perseverance are being honoured.

For more information, contact the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in South Sudan: Christina Corbett, Public Information Officer: christina.corbett@un.org / +211 916287533

FOLLOW US:

http://www.unocha.org/
http://www.twitter.com/OCHASouthSudan

UNOCHA South Sudan
http://www.youtube.com
https://www.linkedin.com/company/united-nations-ocha/
https://www.instagram.com/un_ocha/?hl=en
https://medium.com/humanitarian-dispatches

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.