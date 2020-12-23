Internews COVID-19 Media Bulletin: Reporting on COVID-19 in South Sudan, Issue #09

December 18, 2020

SITUATION UPDATE

Cases of COVID-19 infections and deaths continue to rise in many countries around the world (Source: WHO). In particular in Europe, countries are being particularly hard hit and are reinstating partial or total lockdowns (see the map below, with the orange color indicating the countries that are currently have the highest number of case notification, via ECDC).

However, the commencement of vaccinations against COVID-19 in some countries is giving hope that the pandemic could eventually be contained. During a COVID-19 briefing at WHO headquarters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus applauded the fact Britain was already vaccinating its citizens (see more here: New York Times) and that Canada, the United States and others are in the process of doing the same (Source: WHO).

The World Health Organization says there is a need for action and money to ensure coronavirus vaccines are available around the world as they get approvals for use.“We have all seen images of people being vaccinated against COVID-19. We want to see these same images all over the world, and that will be a true sign of solidarity,” the WHO director said (Source Eye Radio).

Despite the efforts to contain the surging numbers of COVID-19, some people continue to stigmatize people wearing masks in public or families and continue to deny the existence of the virus. Resistance to comply is posing a serious challenge to the response’s effectiveness.

Dr. Dumba Samuel, a contact tracer states: “Unfortunately, the bigger percentage of cases end up rejecting the results and insist that they are negative. Others switch off their phones while some provide wrong numbers. We are not able to reach a big number of suspected cases”.