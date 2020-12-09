Internews COVID-19 Media Bulletin: Reporting on COVID-19 in South Sudan, Issue #08

This bi-weekly bulletin is designed for and by media partners, journalists and other interested stakeholders in South Sudan reporting and working on COVID-19, and other related health and development challenges. It shares citizen concerns on COVID-19 and the humanitarian response, provides verified information about health measures of the Ministry of Health and partners and profiles trustworthy (re)sources and responses. It also shares citizen concerns on COVID-19 and the humanitarian response.

SITUATION UPDATE

Vaccines, Masks and Wrestling Competitions

New findings from clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine are promising – recent results from Pfizer and Moderna showed that the vaccines were 95% effective in preventing COVID-19 infections. The Oxford vaccine, which is being developed in the United Kingdom, shows that the vaccine is effective and that perfecting the dose could increase protection up to 90%. This vaccine will be one of the easiest vaccines to distribute in South Sudan, particularly in countries with a tropical climate, because it does require cold storage. (Source: BBC, 2020).

As Chuol John, journalist at the Voice of Reconciliation, writes in the pandemic post section of this newsletter: health authorities in South Sudan are working hard to secure the vaccine. Dr. Joseph Wamala, the WHO’s Country Preparedness and International Health Regulation officer, he writes, calls the vaccine development encouraging news. However, Dr. Wamala warns that it will take time for the first doses to arrive in South Sudan and advises the public to continue practicing social distancing and wearing face masks. Vice President Madam Rebecca Nyandeng launched the Africa Mask Week initiative with the Ministry of Health, WHO, Africa CDC, African Union Office of the Youth Envoy and other partners (Source: MOH).

Internews media partners continue to address misperceptions about COVID-19 and expressed concern about on-going wrestling competitions in Lakes, Central Equatoria and Jonglei State, as they saw thousands of spectators gather without observing public health measures. On page 7 of this newsletter, you will read more about our partner’s work.

This update was written by Dr. Mike Gubay, Health Communication Project Manager.