Internally displaced demand demilitarization of towns in Unity region

JACOB RUAI

Civilians seeking shelter at the UN protection site in Bentiu are demanding that the parties to the revitalized peace agreement demilitarize civilian’s centres across the Unity region to allow them to return to their homes.

The request was made at a town hall meeting, attended by more than 2,000 people, organized by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan to build trust and confidence between political leaders and citizens.

“When the peace agreement was signed it was clearly stated out the soldiers should be cantoned in places far from civilian centres,” said Peter Koy Diu, a community leader staying at the protection site.

“As leaders you should commit yourselves to the agreement so that you can end the suffering of South Sudanese people”

A women’s representative, Teresa Nyangoang, called on civilians of the Unity region to do their part to achieve lasting peace.

“Let us have regular meetings so that we can restore trust in each other and reunite as one people,” she urged her sisters and brothers in attendance.

Local authorities from both sides of the conflict were in attendance, assuring Teresa and other participants that they are fully committed to peace. Laraka Machar, acting governor of Northern Liech, encouraged displaced persons to return home

The SPLM-IO governor for Liech state Gen. Tor Tunguar assured the citizens for his party’s commitment to implement the revitalized peace agreement.

“We want you to come home now since there is a good security in the town. The government will give a plot to those who have no land in Bentiu to build their houses,” he said.