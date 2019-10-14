14 Oct 2019

The Interim Chairperson H.E Ambassador Lt. Gen. Augostino Njoroge has on Sunday held a meeting with the President of the Republic of South Sudan H.E Salva Kiir.

Report
from Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission
Published on 13 Oct 2019 View Original

During the meeting at State House in Juba, the two discussed the slow pace of the cantonment process and the lack of capacity and funds hampering its operationalization.

Also discussed during the meeting were the enactment of the laws already submitted by the National Constitutional Amendment Committee (NCAC), agreement on allocation of ministerial portfolios and the submission to the NCAC a list of Parties' nominees to the TNLA.

"It is my humble opinion that the issues highlighted are critical for the timely and the smooth formation of the RTGoNU and the effective implementation of the R-ARCSS," Amb. Njorge said.

He asked the President to avail sufficient resources to the National Pre-Transitional Committee (NPTC) to enhance the facilitation of on-going cantonment, concurrent and redeployment if necessary unified forces.

He further asked the President to engage the leadership the Parties to the Agreement "at the highest political levels to conclude all outstanding pre-transitional issues".

RJMEC Deputy Chief of Staff Ambassador Berhanu Kebede, Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of strategy Dr. Thomson Fontaine, accompanied Ambassador Njoroge.

