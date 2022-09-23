Interagency Rapid-Needs Assessment report for flood affected population in Owiny-Ki Bul Payam

Introduction

RRC Magwi County and Partners conducted the Interagency Needs Assessment for flood affected population in Owiny ki bul payam on 15th.09.2022.The most affected villages were Central, Ajibili, Unity, and Ogungo.

The assessment team visited the locations and collected data through Key Informant Interviews, Focused Group Discussion and observations with community leaders and affected population. An estimated sample size of 133 (Community members (M: 57 F: 76), (Chiefs: 01, Women leader 01, Youth Leader 01). Individuals were randomly selected from the 4 villages for the interview.