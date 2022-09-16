Inter-Agency Rapid Needs Assessment (IRNA) Report: Gogrial West (02-09 August 2022)

Situation overview.

Gogrial West County is one of the largest counties in Warrap with an estimated 366,170 people in 9 payams. It has been socially stable, with is its communities living in a peaceful coexistence. According to the community, this year’s flood is the worst compared, compared to the floods in the past 4 years. The rain started towards the end of July 2022, but it intensified in the mid of August 2022 causing destruction of houses and shops, crops and displacement of populations. In some areas, the flood water covered feeder roads, causing separation of children from their parents.

Frequent snake bites have endangered the lives of many people. In some bomas, children were drawn and died inside the flood water.

Distress calls from the community and reports from RRC and partners triggered an IRNA Assessment in the flood affected areas in Gogrial West. Despite difficulties of movement due to flood and poor road conditions, the IRNA team covered 9 payams in Gogrial West.

The main objective of the inter-agency assessment included:

Assess the humanitarian impact of the flood on the people in Gogrial

Assess needs of the affected people

Quantify the number of affected people

Identify gaps in services in the affected payams