Inter-agency rapid need assessment to the flood affected areas in greater Nasir county, 27th – 28th September 2022

The Upper Nile has been the most affected by flooding. Nasir County in particular has experienced several episodes of flooding since 2019 and since then the situation has never been the same. The recent flooding has caused massive internal displacement of populations with their Livestock in most parts of the county posing a serious risk food insecurity, poor health, poor nutrition status, loss of lives and loss of shelter Nasir County borders Ethiopia through main border point Burebiey, has it border to Longechuck county in the East, Akobo County in the South and Ulang county in the West. Its inhabitants are the cie- Nyalieth and Gaaguang communities of Eastern Jikany Nuer section.